Nobody won the $625 million Powerball jackpot, but somebody bought a $1 million winning ticket at a North Carolina mini mart

LOWELL, N.C. - The Powerball Jackpot jumped to $750 million overnight Sunday and since then, a $1 million ticket was sold in Gaston County.

The ticket was sold at a mini mart in Lowell on McAdenville Road.

WSOC spoke to the managers Sunday morning and they said they did not even know they sold a million dollar winning ticket.

A customer who spoke to Channel 9 had a similar reaction.

"Wild someone won something like that," customer Billy Hanson said.

The winner has six months to claim their prize. In addition, there was also another $1 million winner in South Carolina.

The numbers drawn for the $625 million jackpot were: 24, 25, 52, 60, and 66 and the Powerball was 5.

The whopping $750 million has a cash value of $465.5 million, according to Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot has continued to climb since it was last won on December 26, 2018. Saturday night’s prize was the fourth largest Powerball in history and the seventh largest in US lottery history, according to a news release from the Multi-State Lottery Association.