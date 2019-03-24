× Man speaks out after being arrested for brutally attacking child rape suspect

EASTLAKE, Ohio – An Ohio man who was arrested after allegedly beating a teenager he caught raping a child is speaking out.

Richard Adams, 20, told WOIO that he “snapped” after walking in on a 17-year-old boy sexually molesting a 5-year-old boy last Thursday.

Adams posted a video to Facebook which showed the teenage rape suspect bloody and beaten. He said he regrets posting the video and has since removed it.

The teenager who police said Adams beat has been charged with rape. The teen suspect has not been named.

“I want everyone to stop all the child offenders and predators out there,” Adams said. “I don’t want any child to have to go through that.”

Adams is out on a $5,000 personal bond, while the accused teen remains in custody. The child victim is in protective custody.

Ohio man speaks out after attacking child rape suspecthttps://t.co/3zTsga3mLI — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) March 24, 2019