Juvenile charged after infant fatally shot in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A juvenile has been charged after shooting and killing an infant Friday night, The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials told WTVD that it happened in the 3100 block of Cricket Road at about 7:30 p.m.

Deputies found a 21-day-old baby with a gunshot wound. The baby was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where it was pronounced deceased.

A juvenile is now in custody and has been charged with the death of the infant. The suspect’s name has not been released.

WTVD crews at the scene said they saw a bullet hole in the window of the home.

The sheriff said the juvenile and infant are not related.