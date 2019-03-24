Half-naked man with a knife shot by police after allegedly setting police car on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – A half-naked man with a knife was shot by police in New York City on Sunday afternoon, NYPD officials said.

WPIX reported that he crashed his vehicle into a marked police car at the 111th NYPD Precinct house in Queens at about 3 p.m., NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison said.

Police said the man, believed to be in his 30s, got out of his vehicle and poured accelerant onto it and the police vehicle. Then he allegedly set his vehicle on fire. He was naked from the waist down.

Officers came out of the station house and the man pulled out a kitchen knife and charged at the cops, police said. Two officers fired eight rounds, hitting the man in his torso and a leg.

"Someone crashes his car and lights up other vehicles, there's a possibility there's mental issues," Chief Harrison said.

The man suffered serious injuries that are not considered to be life threatening, officials said. He was taken to NewYork–Presbyterian/Queens hospital.

The officers were also taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Officials recovered a bloody knife at the scene. It is not yet clear whose blood was on the knife.

Police sources originally indicated a woman was shot.

Police advised people to avoid the area around Northern Boulevard and 215th Street because of the investigation. New Yorkers can expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area.