RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Multiple units were called to a house fire near the Guilford/Randolph county line on Sunday.

Nobody was hurt in fire on Davis Country Road, but the home appeared to have sustained significant damage.

A neighbor told FOX8 that the family that lives there was at church when it happened.

There is no word on a cause. The Guil-Rand Fire Department worked the scene.