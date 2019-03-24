Greensboro companies donate items, meals to people experiencing homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Local companies are stepping up to help those in need.

On Sunday, two Greensboro businesses came together with the Green Team Helping Hands organization to feed those in need.

“They came out here with enough food for up to 300 people. We have chicken Parmesan, we lasagna, we have drinks,” said Ashley Benton, the CEO of The Green Team Helping Hands Inc.

Her organization has been advocating for the homeless and hungry since 2009.

“I started of this organization with $18,” Benton said.

Now, she has major businesses behind her.

Radwell International Inc., a provider of industrial automation products, collected items to donate to her organization for weeks.

“They had shipments coming from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Amazon,” Benton said.

“It's awesome and I'm just happy I'm able to be a part of it,” said Britney Lee, an employee at Radwell.

Another business, Scott Insurance, also took in donations. Some of their clients even chipped in.

“As one, we may not have the resources or ideas, but when we team up together we really can accomplish a lot,” said Chris Neal, a risk advisor at Scott Insurance.

Food, toiletries and clothes are some of the items the companies donated for people experiencing homelessness.

The businesses also contributed to Sunday’s meal.

“Just pulls at my heart strings that there is still humanity out there,” said Benton.

If you’d like to learn more about what The Green Team Helping Hands organization does for our community and find out how you can help, you can head to their website www.greenteamhelpinghands.org.