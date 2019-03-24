Driver, 18, in Rural Hall crash involving tractor-trailer and car has died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RURAL HALL, N.C. – One of two people who were seriously hurt in a wreck involving a tractor-trailer and a car in Rural Hall has died.

Jacy Swaim, 18, of Danbury, died while Trey Swaim, 26, remains in critical condition at the hospital, according to Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. Friday on Broad Street.

Authorities said the victims were in a car that pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer and was hit. Officials said Jacy Swaim was driving the car and Trey Swaim was a passenger.

Authorities said the driver of the tractor-trailer did everything he could to stop. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt. No charges will be filed.