Deputies in Iredell County thwart abduction of girl kidnapped from Georgia

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Iredell County thwarted the abduction of a girl who had been kidnapped from Georgia.

The girl texted 911, saying she had been kidnapped and emergency communications used the cellphone’s GPS to track the suspect’s vehicle.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 77 near mile marker 45 and arrested four suspects. Investigators said the victim is okay.