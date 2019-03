× Police investigating reports of shooting inside theater at Concord Mills Mall

CONCORD, N.C. – Concord police say they are investigating a report of a person shot in the AMC Theaters at the Concord Mills Mall.

Concord Police said an early investigation indicates the suspect is no longer in the mall. Authorities say the mall will be closing at this time.

No other information has been released.

35.369009 -80.721971