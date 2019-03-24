× Avocado recall: Company recalls fruit shipped to North Carolina due to possible health risk

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Henry Avocado Corporation is voluntarily recalling avocados sold at retail stores because of potential contamination, the San Diego-based company announced in a news release Saturday.

KSWB reported that the company issued the voluntary recall after positive test results for Listeria Monocytogenes were found on environmental samples taken during a routine government inspection.

“We are voluntarily recalling our products and taking every action possible to ensure the safety of consumers who eat our avocados,” Phil Henry, President of Henry Avocado said.

The recalled avocados were packed at the company’s packing facility in California and distributed to several states including Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

All shipments from the facility are subject to recall, however the company did not begin packing there until late January 2019.

Avocados imported from Mexico and distributed by Henry Avocados are not subject to recall and may be continue to be sold and consumed.

Henry Avocado is contacting all affected customers to confirm that recalled products are immediately removed from store shelves.

Consumers can identify recalled products by the “Bravocado” stickers. The organic avocados are labeled “organic” and include “California” on the sticker.

Listeria Monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

“Then, unfortunately, those children are born with an overwhelming infection by Listeria which can be life threatening,” Dr. Richard Chaffoo told FOX 5.

If your symptoms persist or become neurological, Dr. Chaffoo recommends seeking medical treatment.

At this time there are no reported illnesses associated with the recall, according to Henry Avocado.

People who bought the recalled avocados can return them for a full refund. Anyone with any questions can call Henry Avocado at (760) 745-6632, Ext 132 or visit http://www.henryavocado.com/media