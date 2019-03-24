6 people lose their home after house fire in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A house fire in Winston-Salem on Sunday resulted in six people losing their home, but nobody was hurt.

Crews were called to the home in the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue late Sunday morning and had the situation under control within a couple hours.

The fire started from a shorted electrical outlet, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department. There is no word on the extent of the damage.

The American Red Cross is helping the six people who lost their home find a new place to stay.

North Patterson Avenue had been closed between North Glenn Avenue and 25th Street, but reopened Sunday afternoon.

The fire department posted helmet-cam video to Twitter of firefighters battling the blaze.

36.118091 -80.242078