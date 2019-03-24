× 1 man dead, 1 woman injured after SUV crosses into truck’s lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One man has died and one woman was hurt after a sport utility vehicle crossed into another lane and hit a truck, according to Winston-Salem police.

Kyle David Martin, 53, of Tobaccoville, was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries, police said in a press release. Sandra Key Butler, 71, of Pfafftown, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said the SUV was headed west and the truck was headed east, both in the 5100 block of Shattalon Drive at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

The SUV, a 2017 Toyota RAV4 driven by Butler, crossed into Martin’s lane for unknown reasons and hit his 2000 Ford Ranger, according to police.

Traffic in the area was shut down for more than three hours. There is no word on any possible charges.

This is the first fatal wreck in Winston-Salem this year, compared to two at this time last year.

36.171552 -80.317437