WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One person is recovering after being shot in Winston-Salem on Sunday.

Police were called to the shooting in the 1400 block of Hattie Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Police said the victim is a male, but his name and age have not been released. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or any details about any possible suspects. Nobody is in custody.

