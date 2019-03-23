× WINNING POWERBALL NUMBERS: 66, 52, 60, 24, 25, 05

The winning Powerball numbers are: 66, 52, 60, 24, 25, 05.

There were no winners in the drawing on Wednesday night, so the next drawing was Saturday.

But instead of the previous jackpot of $550 million, Powerball says there will be an estimated $625 million up for grabs. That makes it the fourth largest Powerball in history and the seventh largest in US lottery history, according to a news release from the Multi-State Lottery Association.

If you were to stack the jackpot in $100 bills, it would reach a height between that of One World Trade Center in New York City and Burj Khalifa in Dubai, according to Powerball’s website.

Sure, your odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338. But there are longer shots.