UNCG basketball loses against Lipscomb 86-69 in the second round of NIT

Posted 4:07 pm, March 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:17PM, March 23, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Lipscomb Bisons beat the University of North Carolina at Greensboro Spartans in a 86-69 win in the second round of the NIT Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

UNCG Basketball posted the following message to Twitter following the game:

THANK YOU to Francis Alonso, Demetrius Troy and Lloyd Burgess – the winningest senior class in program history – for their contributions over an amazing four seasons and to all of our fans for their support this season.

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro posted the following message to Twitter after the game:

A tough loss but the campus and community support was incredible. Thanks to and for an incredible season.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.