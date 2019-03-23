This toddler was found in a Florida park. Now the search is on for her parents

HAVERHILL, Fla. — A toddler was found alone in a park in Florida and now officials are looking for her parents.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook on Saturday that the girl, believed to be about 2, was found walking alone in Haverhill Park.

The girl was wearing a pink short-sleeve shirt, a white and gold tutu and clear plastic shoes.

“Numerous deputies canvassed the area, loud announcements were made, and a reverse 911 call was initiated. All met with negative results,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Florida Department of Children and Families was notified and is currently in possession of the child.

Anyone with any information can call 911.

26.689933 -80.126807