Suspect arrested, identified after 78-year-old woman violently attacked on New York City subway

NEW YORK — A man has been arrested after he was seen in cellphone video kicking an elderly woman in the face on a New York City subway.

WPIX reported that 36-year-old Marc Gomez is expected to be charged with second degree assault, third degree assault and harassment.

Police said the 78-year-old victim's age played a role in the degree of the charges.

Gomez was apprehended Saturday morning in lower Manhattan after someone who knew him tipped off police.

On Sunday, March 10, at about 3:10 a.m., the suspect allegedly approached the victim in her seat and began to punch and kick her numerous times. The assault was captured on cellphone video.

The footage shows the man kicking the seated victim six times, twice in the head and four times in her upper body.He then left yelling, "Now Worldstar that!"

The woman tried to block the kicks with her left hand, while stunned passengers watched, the video showed.

The victim left the subway and was treated by emergency workers for bleeding and swelling with cuts to the face.

