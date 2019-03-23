Sincere Davis, Page High student and football player, who died after shooting is laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Sincere Davis, the Page High School student who recently died after being shot earlier this month, has been laid to rest.

Friends and family gathered at Mt. Zion Church in Greensboro on Saturday for Davis’ funeral.

Davis, 18, a senior and football player, died in the hospital following the shooting at a gathering on March 2.

Classmates say Davis was at a gathering at an apartment complex on North Elm Street when he was shot in the head.

Page High School Principal Erik Naglee said Davis was a model student, taking AP classes and staying out of trouble.

Davis's coach, Jared Rolfes, said Davis served as a captain on the football team and was on the school's leadership council.

When FOX8 spoke to Davis' teammates recently, they described him as a "beautiful person" with "outstanding character."

Greensboro police have not said what led to the shooting or made any arrests.

Classmates will honor also honor Davis with a balloon release after school on Monday and a flag football game at the end of the week.