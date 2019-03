WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem are looking for a man in connection to a road rage assault earlier this week.

Police said it happened Wednesday at US 53 and South Main Street. Photos were posted online which shows a car and the man.

Police have not released details about the circumstances surrounding the crime, but said someone was assaulted after a road rage incident.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.