New search warrants reveal at least 60 guns seized from North Carolina home after Diana Keel’s disappearance

NASHVILLE, N.C. — New search warrants show at least 60 guns and three knives were seized from the Keel home after Diana’s disappearance, according to WTVD.

The search warrants were tracked down by ABC11 the same day Rexford Lynn Keel was returned from Arizona to face a murder charge in his wife’s death.

“We have got a killer off the streets,” Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said at a Friday afternoon news conference.

The search warrants were executed at the couple’s home on Old County Home Road on March 11, two days after Diana was reported missing.

Guns seized included Armalite, Ruger, Remingtom and other rifles, Mossberg shotguns, various pistols, revolvers and a bayonet, according to the search warrant. Swords and a “machete-type knife” were also found.

Stone said Lynn Keel worked at a gun store at one point and was a machinist and a gunsmith.

Investigators also seized computers, hard drives, memory cards and other electronic accessories as well as a Spytec tracking device and several household items, including trash bags and paper towels.

