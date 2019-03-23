Names released of 2 people seriously injured in crash involving car, tractor-trailer in Rural Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RURAL HALL, N.C. – Two people were seriously hurt after authorities said a car pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer and was hit Friday in Rural Hall.

Jacy Swaim, 18, of Danbury, and Trey Swaim, 26, are both in critical condition at the hospital, according to authorities.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on Broad Street. Officials said Jacy Swaim was driving the car and Trey Swaim was a passenger.

Authorities said the driver of the tractor-trailer did everything he could to stop. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

There is no word on any possible charges. Highway Patrol is still investigating.