Man accused of walking into North Carolina Barnes and Noble store and firing pellet gun

CARY, N.C. — An 18-year-old man is accused of walking into a Barnes and Noble bookstore in Cary and firing a pellet gun.

WTVD reported that Jonathan Kyle Courtney, 18, of Cary, was charged with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a barreled weapon into an occupied property.

Cary police responded to a report of an active shooter at the Barnes and Noble at 760 SE Maynard at about 7 p.m. Friday.

Two people were hit, a man and a woman, who were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Cary police.

Police said Courtney was taken into custody while trying to escape. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

A witness told WTVD she was inside the Barnes and Noble with her dad when it happened.

“So, my dad starts chasing after him toward the guy and then I hear more shootings and I run out of the Barnes and Noble,” said Katia Bagley. “You wouldn’t think someone would go in and decide to shoot it up, but it happened- tells you, you have to be more careful especially just nowadays.”