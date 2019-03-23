Man accused of kicking woman, 78, in face multiple times on New York City subway arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A man caught on video kicking an elderly woman in the face on a New York City subway has been arrested.

WPIX reported that it happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday, March 10 inside of the Nereid Avenue/ White Plains Road subway station.

The suspect approached a 78-year-old woman sitting down and began to punch and kick her numerous times, according to police. The assault was captured on cellphone video.

The footage shows the man kicking the seated victim six times, twice in the head and four times in her upper body. He then walked off the subway yelling, "Now Worldstar that!"

The woman, who was seen with several bags, tried to block the kicks with her left hand, while stunned passengers watched, the video showed.

The woman rode the train one more northbound stop and left, where she was met by emergency workers. Police said she suffered from bleeding and swelling with cuts to the face.

She was treated on scene and refused further medical attention, according to police.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

