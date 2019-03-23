Five Points restaurant in Winston-Salem closes abruptly

Black-bean cakes and pico de gallo with Eggs Benedict at Five Points (Allison Lee Isley/Journal)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Five Points restaurant, 109 South Stratford Road, has closed, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

A sign posted on the door this week, said, “We will be closing due to unforeseen circumstances.”

It also said, “We are hoping to reopen soon,” but did not provide a date or any other details.

The closing came as a surprise to many diners, some of who had dinner reservations for March 20, but arrived to find the doors locked.

Five Points was opened by Gallins Foods in 2012.

109 South Stratford Road, Winston-Salem

