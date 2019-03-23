Burlington police arrest 5 men accused of soliciting a prostitute

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police in Burlington have arrested five men accused of soliciting a prostitute after authorities said there were multiple complaints in the community about prostitution.

Christopher Bryan Lipscom, 35, of Burlington; Stephen Taft Burrell, 27, of Greensboro; Kevin Leigh Klase, 50, of Burlington; Angel Santiago Bautista, 21, of Graham, and Steven Anthony Lane, 36, of Reidsville, face charges of solicitation for prostitution.

Lipscom received a $500 secured bond, Burrell received a $1,000 secured bond, Klase received a $2,500 unsecured bond; Bautista received a $500 secured bond and Lane received a $1,000 unsecured bond.

The arrests were part of an undercover operation. Anyone with any information about prostitution can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.

