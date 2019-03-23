3 people able to safely escape house fire in Kernersville; 1 firefighter examined for heat exhaustion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Three people were able to safely escape a house fire in Kernersville on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to 9429 Horse Creek Run shortly before 3 p.m. and had the situation under control within about an hour.

One firefighter was examined for heat exhaustion, according to Chris Klutz, assistant fire chief with Piney Grove Fire and Rescue, the station that responded.

Three people were inside the home when the fire stated but were able to get out without being hurt.

Video shows several firefighters on the scene and smoke in the air.

There is no word on what caused the fire or how much damaged it caused.

The Forsyth County fire marshal will be handing the investigation.

36.181405 -80.050720