1 shot in Randolph County; deputies looking for another man wanted for questioning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Randolph County are investigating a shooting that injured one man and led to a standoff at a home on Friday.

Deputies were called to a home on Branson Davis Road at about 4:30 p.m. in reference a gunshot wound.

Deputies found a victim in the yard with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was taken to Moses Cone hospital.

Deputies found a person, Kevin Corum, walking away from the home and stopped him for questioning.

Corum said he was at the home at the time and gave a statement but claimed he did not know who shot the victim.

He told deputies that his son, Tyler Corum, was still in the house. Tyler Corum would not respond the verbal commands from the deputies to leave the home.

The Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called. Tyler Corum would not respond to attempts by negotiators to come out. The Emergency Response Team then used chemical munitions to force Tyler Corum out of the home.

Tyler Corum said he was asleep during the shooting and did not know what happened.

The victim was later interviewed at the hospital and said he had gone to the home to collect rent when an argument and scuffle started with Kevin Corum. The victim said he was shot from behind by an unknown person.

Investigators later served a search warrant on the home but did not find a gun. Deputies believe there were multiple other people at the residence at the time of the shooting.

John Henry Morgan is suspected to have been in the home at the time and has not been found. He is wanted for questioning.

Deputies have not released the victim’s current condition.

Anyone with any information can call 911 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (336) 672-CRIME or (7463) to remain anonymous.