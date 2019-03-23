1 injured in shooting after attempted robbery in Greensboro

Posted 10:19 pm, March 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:36PM, March 23, 2019

(Aaron ShindledeckerWGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One person was injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Saturday night.

Crews were called to the 1200 block of Picard Street in Greensboro shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said the suspect shot the victim during an attempted robbery. The victim tried running away and the suspect fired at least one gunshot, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The name of the victim has not been released. Police said the injury was minor.

No arrests have been made.

Google Map for coordinates 36.127502 by -79.777077.

1200 Picard St, Greensboro, NC

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.