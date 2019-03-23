× 1 injured in shooting after attempted robbery in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One person was injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Saturday night.

Crews were called to the 1200 block of Picard Street in Greensboro shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said the suspect shot the victim during an attempted robbery. The victim tried running away and the suspect fired at least one gunshot, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The name of the victim has not been released. Police said the injury was minor.

No arrests have been made.

36.127502 -79.777077