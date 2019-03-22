Zookeepers at the North Carolina Zoo have a dirty but important job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Zookeepers at the North Carolina Zoo have a dirty job.

In one habitat, they even have to dive into extremely cold water to clean up after the animals. The water in the Arctic sea birds habitat is kept at a cool 59 degrees.

So to stay warm, keepers wear very thick wet suits with hoods and gloves. They spend about an hour in the water scrubbing the rocks and sweeping all the debris to the trains.

Zookeepers of course want the habitat to look clean for guests, but more importantly they need it to be healthy for the birds.

Shannon Smith shows us this dirty job in today's Zoo Filez.