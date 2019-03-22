Worker run over by truck, killed at High Point construction site identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A worker was killed when a truck ran him over Wednesday, according to a preliminary report from the North Carolina Department of Labor.

Lester Earl Barwick, 80, has been identified as the victim, according to a High Point police incident report.

Triangle Grading and Paving, the employer, reported the incident to the state.

Barwick was found under the off-road truck after it had rolled over him at the construction site on Penny Road between N.C. 68 and Willard Dairy Road.

A Department of Labor investigation is now underway.

