Worker run over by truck, killed at High Point construction site identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A worker was killed when a truck ran him over Wednesday, according to a preliminary report from the North Carolina Department of Labor.
Lester Earl Barwick, 80, has been identified as the victim, according to a High Point police incident report.
Triangle Grading and Paving, the employer, reported the incident to the state.
Barwick was found under the off-road truck after it had rolled over him at the construction site on Penny Road between N.C. 68 and Willard Dairy Road.
A Department of Labor investigation is now underway.
