GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A woman accused of driving toward Greensboro police officers, causing them to fire their weapons, has been taken into custody.

Jamie Latoya Penn is charged with first-degree arson, simple assault, reckless driving, failure to heed blue lights and siren, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, assault inflicting serious injury on emergency personnel and a felony probation violation.

Officers were called to 3111 Darden Road, Apt H, shortly after 3:30 p.m. on March 10 in reference to an assault.

Arriving officers learned that Penn allegedly set a door on fire and left the scene in a vehicle.

Another officer found the vehicle and Penn refused to pull over, according to Greensboro police. Police did not initiate a chase.

Penn returned to the scene about an hour later and two officers on foot tried to stop her. Penn sped up, headed in the direction of the officers, according to police.

Police said the officers fired gunshots at Penn, causing the vehicle to crash.

Police said Penn was not shot and was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

The officers involved in the incident are A.M. Ray, 26 and S.D. Johnson, 25. Both are on administrative duty.