GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The University of Carolina-Greensboro plays in the NIT Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Spartans (No. 1 seed) take on Lipscomb University (No. 5 seed) at 2 p.m.

Lipscomb is located in Nashville, Tennessee.

You can watch the game on ESPN.