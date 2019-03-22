× Tyson recalls 69,000 pounds of chicken strips due to metal pieces

Tyson is recalling more than 69,000 pounds of chicken strips that may be contaminated with metal pieces, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

he frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip items were made on November 30, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours (inclusive).

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours (inclusive).

20-lb. cases of frozen “SPARE TIME FULLY COOKED, BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” and case code 3348CNQ03.

The recalled food has an establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the package. The last two digits of the product case codes correspond to the hour produced and will match the first two numbers of the time stamp (as depicted on the label).

The food was shipped to stores nationwide and for institutional use in locations in Michigan and Washington.

The problem was discovered when Food Safety and Inspection Service received two consumer complaints. There have been no reports of injuries or illnesses.

Anyone with any information can call Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.