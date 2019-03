GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for suspects in connection with a robbery at a local Target.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, four suspects were involved in a robbery at the Target at 2701 Lawndale Drive.

The suspects pushed a clerk to the floor and ran off with items, police said.

On Friday afternoon, Greensboro police released a surveillance photo of two of the suspects.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

36.104610 -79.821795