Scott Eastwood, actor and son of Clint Eastwood, stops at brewery in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. – Scott Eastwood, actor and son of Clint Eastwood, stopped at a brewery in Mount Airy earlier this week.

A photo posted to White Elephant Beer Company showed Eastwood at the bar at 225 Market St.

“What a pleasure it was to have @scotteastwood stop in and hang with us last night!” the post read. “Appreciate the support and pumped to have you teaming up with local manufacturers on your newest project. Best of luck guys!!”

Eastwood is reportedly in town to work on a project.

36.500598 -80.609098