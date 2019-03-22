Samaritan’s Purse airlifts tons of emergency shelter materials after massive flooding in Mozambique

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, N.C. — Cyclone Idai caused devastating flooding in Mozambique—killing hundreds, flooding thousands of homes and leaving some 400,000 people displaced.

International Christian relief organization Samaritan's Purse is using a cargo jet to deploy critical supplies and disaster response specialists in response to the disaster.

On Friday, the Boone, N.C.-based organization is airlifting 27 tons of emergency shelter materials and disaster response specialists to Mozambique, including a three-person medical team ready to provide mobile medical care on the ground.

"Roads are washed out, communication is cut off and hundreds of thousands of people are suffering," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse, in a statement. "Please pray for Mozambique as we bring critical relief supplies and the hope of the Gospel to this hurting nation."