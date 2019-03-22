× Police looking for 3 suspects after man shot, injured during home invasion

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Police are looking for three people after a man was shot and injured during a home invasion in Thomasville.

Tadarius Thompson, 18, was shot once in the leg and once in the back after arriving home and finding the suspects in his home, according to police.

Officers were called to the shooting at 13 Jordan Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the suspects demanded money from the victim and took him outside. The suspects were last seen running off.

There were two adults and four children inside the home at the time, according to police. No one else was hurt.

The victim continues to recover at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Anyone with any information can call Thomasville police at (336) 475- 4286 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.

