No link to food-borne illness after 24 students at Petree Elementary get sick

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Several students got sick at Petree Elementary School in Winston-Salem Wednesday afternoon.

The Forsyth County Health Department said preliminary tests from the school do not show a link to food-borne illness, but the department hasn’t completely ruled it out.

Forsyth emergency workers were called to the school at 3815 Old Greensboro Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. in a response to a report of sick children who were throwing up.

Twenty-four students and at least one adult got sick, according to Brent Campbell, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools spokesperson.

Winston-Salem police and Forsyth EMS responded to the scene.

Public health and emergency officials thought it was best to evacuate the school in case the cause was environmental.

A hazmat team checked the school. There is still no word on the official cause of the illness.

Kids who did not get sick were taken to Atkins High School to be picked up by their parents. The school opened Thursday.

