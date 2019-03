× Greensboro man charged with indecent liberties with a child

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man is facing sex offense charges involving a minor, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Brandon Earl Bynum, 36, of Greensboro, is charged with indecent liberties with a child and solicitation of a minor by computer.

Bynum was arrested during a search at his home at 7 a.m. Friday.

Greensboro police did not say what led up to the charges.

Bynum was booked into the Guilford County Jail and given a $30,000 bond. He has bonded out.