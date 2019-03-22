× Greensboro bakery voted best place to get a cupcake in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cupcake lovers have spoken and Maxie B’s Bakery and Dessert Cafe is the best place to get a cupcake in North Carolina, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

The website Strange Carolinas asked readers to vote for their favorite place in North Carolina to get a cupcake from a nominated list of 10 bakeries.

Maxie B’s was the winner. Cornerstone Bakery in Hickory came in second and Short Street Cakes in Asheville was voted third.

Strange Carolinas put the best barbecue joint in North Carolina and Lexington Barbecue in Lexington came in first with Stamey’s Barbecue in Greensboro as second place.

36.103084 -79.825078