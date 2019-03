Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carowinds opens for the season on Saturday tomorrow and guests will be able to ride the newest double launch coaster, the Copperhead Strike.

Carowinds invited members of the media to try the coaster for you first.

Take a look at FOX8's Shannon Smith and Cindy Farmer as they twist and turn through the more than half-mile coaster.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video