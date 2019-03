× Concerns over proposed apartment complex on Skeet Club Road in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Wynnefield Properties is looking to build a new multi-family apartment complex out on Skeet Club Road in High Point. The project is up for zoning approval next Tuesday.

“I hate it and I think it’s very unfair,” said Elizabeth Vernon, who is just one of many people who do not want these new apartments built in the middle of their neighborhood. “It’s unreal to have that many apartment buildings on that small piece of land. Like having three stories built, a playground built and swimming pool built.”

Many living in this area fear that there’s just not enough space for these units.

“It’s just overwhelmed with population now. They’ve put this new road in here which is going to be four and five lanes and it’s already going to be congested enough,” said Patrick Gouge, another resident.

That’s just the beginning of the concerns. Some have also brought up the possible issue of overcrowding in schools because of the complex, congestion on the roads and property values decreasing.

“I just think this is a bad move for High Point,” Gouge said.

Jason Ewing, of the High Point City Council, said they’ve worked with this developer before.

“Wynnefield Properties has done a number of these developments around High Point over the last decade,” Ewing said.

He said that based on the current site plans, there will be enough space, as well as dividers between the apartments and surrounding communities.

He also added that with the new expansion off of Skeet Club Road, it’ll help with expansion. Last but not least, he wanted to reassure neighbors that affordable or “work force” housing isn’t necessarily a negative thing.

“The stigma with affordable housing is run down and crime type aspects and the standard that this developer manages the properties to, they don’t allow that type of occurrence,” Ewing said.

While Ewing sees this development as a good thing for the city, he said the council also values the concerns of existing residents in that area.

The city will hold a public zoning meeting about the property on Tuesday, March 26.