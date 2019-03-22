Child, 8, dies after house fire in Davie County; other child continuing to recover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. – One of two children rushed to the hospital after a house fire in Davie County on Tuesday has died.

An 8-year-old child died from burns sustained in the fire Tuesday night on Legion Hut Road in the Mocksville area, according to Davie County Emergency Services.

The other victim, an 8-year-old remains at Brenner Children’s Hospital. The names of the victims have not been released.

In total, two adults and five children were at the home when it happened, shortly before 11 p.m. Neighbors said they heard yelling at the home and ran to see what happened.

The children were in a bedroom when the fire ignited. Crews had to go into the house to rescue them.

Fire crews had to break windows to get to where the children. Four fire crews responded, but the house was a total loss.

The fire marshal, State Bureau of Investigations and the Davie County Sheriff's Office are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.