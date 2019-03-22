Car found in Lake Wylie marina parking lot belongs to missing Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are looking for a woman after her car was reportedly found in the parking lot of a private marina on Lake Wylie Friday morning, WSOC reported.

Vatsla Watkins, 39, reportedly left her home early Monday morning in a silver 2004 Mercedes-Benz C230 with North Carolina license plate of 8215CP.

Watkins is 5 feet 4 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black lightweight jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees or has information about Watkins or her vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.