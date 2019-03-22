7-year-old Guilford County by is owner of bow tie store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Daniel Wright is doing a lot of things right.

“I want to be a veterinarian, an NFL player, an engineer, a lumberjack and a business owner,” said the second-grader at Jesse Wharton Elementary School, who can check the last wish off his list. “I saw some other businesses and I wanted to have one.”

The 7-year-old loves bow ties and decided to start his own bow tie store last year called The Wright Tie.

“They are fancy, creative and sharp,” he said. “Especially when you are at church.”

With the help of his mom, he picks out fabric while she runs their social media sites and website.

Don’t worry, he already has plans for the money he’s making.

“Saving it wisely,” he said.

You can visit his store by clicking here.