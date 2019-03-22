A website is offering $1,000 for someone to binge-watch 20 Marvel movies back-to-back

A website is offering $1,000 for someone to binge-watch 20 Marvel movies in a row.

CableTV.com is offering to pay a Marvel fan to watch the movies back-to-back, which would take about 40 hours.

The offer is in anticipation of Avengers: Endgame, a new Marvel movie set to hit theaters next month.

The fan who gets chosen will also have to live-tweet their Marvel marathon.

Here is a list of the movies the person must watch:

  • “Iron Man” (2008)

  • “The Incredible Hulk” (2008)

  • “Iron Man 2” (2010)

  • “Thor” (2011)

  • “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)

  • “The Avengers” (2012)

  • “Iron Man 3” (2013)

  • “Thor: The Dark World” (2013)

  • “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)

  • “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)

  • “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)

  • “Ant-Man” (2015)

  • “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

  • “Doctor Strange” (2016)

  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017)

  • “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

  • “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)

  • “Black Panther” (2018)

  • “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

  • “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)

Anyone who is interested or wants to read more about the offer, can apply here.

