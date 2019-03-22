× A website is offering $1,000 for someone to binge-watch 20 Marvel movies back-to-back

A website is offering $1,000 for someone to binge-watch 20 Marvel movies in a row.

CableTV.com is offering to pay a Marvel fan to watch the movies back-to-back, which would take about 40 hours.

The offer is in anticipation of Avengers: Endgame, a new Marvel movie set to hit theaters next month.

The fan who gets chosen will also have to live-tweet their Marvel marathon.

Here is a list of the movies the person must watch:

“Iron Man” (2008)

“The Incredible Hulk” (2008)

“Iron Man 2” (2010)

“Thor” (2011)

“Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)

“The Avengers” (2012)

“Iron Man 3” (2013)

“Thor: The Dark World” (2013)

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)

“Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)

“Ant-Man” (2015)

“Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

“Doctor Strange” (2016)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017)

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

“Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)

“Black Panther” (2018)

“Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)

Anyone who is interested or wants to read more about the offer, can apply here.