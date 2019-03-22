A website is offering $1,000 for someone to binge-watch 20 Marvel movies back-to-back
A website is offering $1,000 for someone to binge-watch 20 Marvel movies in a row.
CableTV.com is offering to pay a Marvel fan to watch the movies back-to-back, which would take about 40 hours.
The offer is in anticipation of Avengers: Endgame, a new Marvel movie set to hit theaters next month.
The fan who gets chosen will also have to live-tweet their Marvel marathon.
Here is a list of the movies the person must watch:
-
“Iron Man” (2008)
-
“The Incredible Hulk” (2008)
-
“Iron Man 2” (2010)
-
“Thor” (2011)
-
“Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)
-
“The Avengers” (2012)
-
“Iron Man 3” (2013)
-
“Thor: The Dark World” (2013)
-
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)
-
“Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)
-
“Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)
-
“Ant-Man” (2015)
-
“Captain America: Civil War” (2016)
-
“Doctor Strange” (2016)
-
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017)
-
“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)
-
“Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)
-
“Black Panther” (2018)
-
“Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)
-
“Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)
Anyone who is interested or wants to read more about the offer, can apply here.