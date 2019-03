Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RURAL HALL, N.C. -- Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Rural Hall Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Broad Street.

According to Highway Patrol, a car pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer and was hit.

The driver and passenger in the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The identities of the people who were injured have not been released.

Highway Patrol is still investigating.