× 14-year-old boy killed in apparent drive-by shooting at North Carolina apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 14-year-old boy was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Raleigh overnight, according to WTVD.

Raleigh police responded to the 900 block of Sawpit Drive at about 11:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired into a building.

They didn’t find any victims or witnesses, but when officers circulated the area, they found 14-year-old Jamahri Lucas suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to WakeMed where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s father told WTVD he was worried about his son before the shooting because he had gotten mixed up in the wrong crowd.

Police released a surveillance photo showing a vehicle of interest in the case, a dark, mid-size sedan.