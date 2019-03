Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on Interstate 73 South near Spero Road shut down all southbound lanes on the highway Thursday morning.

Highway Patrol was uncertain if the wreck, which happened near Asheboro, involved any injuries.

The incident began at about 6:18 a.m., according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

NCDOT expects the scene to clear by 10:18 a.m.

A detour is in place.

