Woman recovering after stabbed on greenway in Winston-Salem; describes attacker as ‘very young’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman, who was stabbed on a Winston-Salem greenway, said she is out of the hospital after being discharged late Wednesday night..

She doesn't know who stabbed her, but said the person responsible looked "very young," possibly around 15 years old.

The 28-year-old woman was attacked and stabbed Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

She was walking on the greenway near 1200 S. Broad St. around 3:15 p.m. when she was knocked down by the attacker.

At some point during the scuffle, the woman was stabbed twice in the back, the release said.

Police are still look for the suspect, who officers say left on a scooter.

Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.